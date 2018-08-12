144,000 Shares in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Purchased by Aristotle Fund L.P.

Aristotle Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. Prestige Brands accounts for 5.6% of Aristotle Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prestige Brands by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $757,688.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.