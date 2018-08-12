$13.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) to report $13.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Hydrogenics posted sales of $12.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year sales of $50.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $51.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 46.22% and a negative net margin of 20.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYGS. ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the first quarter worth $165,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYGS stock remained flat at $$6.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,675. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

