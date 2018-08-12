129,550 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts opened at $23.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

