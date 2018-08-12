$114.76 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $114.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $116.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $444.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $448.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 402,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.88, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $680.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 297,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $2,178,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 934,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 391,896 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 670.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 379,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $2,890,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.