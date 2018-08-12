$1.30 EPS Expected for Msci Inc (MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.33. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 114.65%. The firm had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Msci traded down $0.04, hitting $173.13, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 432,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Msci has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Msci by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

