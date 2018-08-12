$0.58 EPS Expected for Trustmark Corp (TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,669.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trustmark traded down $0.03, reaching $35.07, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 113,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.00. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

