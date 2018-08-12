$0.48 EPS Expected for NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. NCI Building Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $1,879,269.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,413.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 171,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 719,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,183.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 701,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 646,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems traded down $0.20, hitting $14.75, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 700,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,217. NCI Building Systems has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $989.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

