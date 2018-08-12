$0.41 EPS Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.42. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $102,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

