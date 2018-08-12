$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Rollins posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.29. Rollins has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

