$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $875.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $180,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial traded down $0.28, reaching $17.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 172,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

