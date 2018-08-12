-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 833.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, President Stephen Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $130,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aqua Metals by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 505,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,578. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.