-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 2,823,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,364. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

In other news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney purchased 47,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $250,377.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply