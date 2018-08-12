-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 2,823,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,364. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

In other news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney purchased 47,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $250,377.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

