Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.94 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,298.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

