ZIX (ZIXI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZIX earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.6428252700013 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,519. The firm has a market cap of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. ZIX has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.73.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $299,566.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

