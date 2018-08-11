Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group Inc Class C from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Zillow Group Inc Class C alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of 0.55. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $878,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,608,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,082,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $35,244.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,700.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,737 shares of company stock valued at $36,127,807 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 709,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.