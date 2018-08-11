Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Given a $52.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $46.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.18.

Get Zillow Group Inc Class A alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.