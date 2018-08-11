Zalando (ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando opened at $55.35 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.