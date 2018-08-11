Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLUB. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Town Sports International to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 128,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,450. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Town Sports International news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp purchased 2,806 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $32,549.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 35,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $360,821.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,545.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

