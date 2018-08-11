Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vical (VICL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vical researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Potential applications of the company’s DNA delivery technology include DNA vaccines for infectious diseases or cancer, in which the expressed protein is an immunogen; cancer immunotherapeutics, in which the expressed protein is an immune system stimulant; and cardiovascular therapies, in which the expressed protein is an angiogenic growth factor. The company is developing certain infectious disease vaccines and cancer therapeutics internally. In addition, the company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies that give it access to complementary technologies or greater resources. These strategic partnerships provide the company with mutually beneficial opportunities to expand its product pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs. “

Get Vical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VICL. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Vical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Vical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Vical traded down $0.01, reaching $1.34, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 235,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,558. Vical has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Vical had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. research analysts anticipate that Vical will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 42,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $50,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 368,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $435,071.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 621,613 shares of company stock valued at $721,350 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 99,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vical in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vical in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vical (VICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.