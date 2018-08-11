Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (STRL) to Hold

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

STRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sterling Construction opened at $15.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $415.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.95 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

