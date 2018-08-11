Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sapiens International (SPNS) to “Buy”

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Sapiens International opened at $10.76 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 590,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

