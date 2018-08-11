Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $389.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.89% and a return on equity of 7.64%. analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

