Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 75,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 620,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

