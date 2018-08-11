Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Buy

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of ESCO Technologies opened at $65.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $192.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 949,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

