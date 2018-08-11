Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics traded down $0.40, hitting $43.30, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 131,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after acquiring an additional 96,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 679,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 310,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.