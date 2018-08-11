Zacks Investment Research Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $107.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the second quarter of 2018. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Increased freight demand and lower tax rates aided results in the second quarter. Improvement in operating cash flow and operating ratio are further positives. We are also impressed by the company's grow-by-acquisition poilicy. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 1.1% over the last 60 days. However, high costs and escalated debt levels raise concerns. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $0.15, hitting $94.90, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,095. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

