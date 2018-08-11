Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,234,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 90.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 827,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,184 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 535,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 331,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

