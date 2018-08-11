Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts ended the second quarter on a tepid note. The company continued to gain from the core software, delivery, support and maintenance unit. Growth in revenue cycle services and the acquisition of McKesson’s EIS business have presented it a competitive edge. The recently closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to expand the company’s FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Management is also optimistic about the gain from the sale of OneContent, which was closed earlier this year. Moreover, a solid guidance encourages. On the flip side, a year-over-year decline in bookings raised concern. In fact, management expects to see some volatility in bookings in the quarters ahead. Additionally, Allscripts saw a significant contraction in margins. The company is also exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space adds to the woes. Allscripts has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.37.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded up $0.17, reaching $13.70, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko bought 4,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

