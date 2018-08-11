Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonoco Products (SON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “For full-year 2018, Sonoco expects adjusted earnings per share will be $3.27-$3.37, reflecting 19% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Sonoco is poised to gain from pricing initiatives to combat inflation. Further, the company’s agreement to buy remaining interest in the Conitex-Sonoco joint venture will help expand the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment. Its focus on the Grow and Optimize strategy and strong balance-sheet position remain other growth drivers. However, Sonoco expects its earnings per share will be 82-88 cents for third-quarter 2018, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 8.6% at the mid-point. This is due to higher material costs, impact of tariffs and normal seasonality in the European business. Further, strong U.S. dollar will continue to impact the company's performance in the near term. The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SON. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a $56.02 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

SON stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 324,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

In other Sonoco Products news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $63,853.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vicki B. Arthur sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $74,137.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,966.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,520. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $278,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.