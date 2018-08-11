Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.36.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 339,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

