Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 57,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,860. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.42%. sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 3,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $43,025.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $224,578.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

