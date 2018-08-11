Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dean Foods (DF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Dean Foods, whose shares have declined in the past three months, is battling hurdles related to input cost inflation, soft volumes and increased retailer investments in the private label space. These factors hurt the company in second-quarter 2018, wherein earnings fell year over year due to greater-than-expected increases in resin, freight and fuel expenses. Also, soft volumes and greater mix of private label products hurt the gross margin. These hurdles are expected to persist, which compelled management to slash its 2018 earnings view. Nonetheless, the company is aggressively working toward enhancing volumes and lowering costs through smart volumes initiative and its cost-productivity plan. Notably, the latter helped lower G&A costs by about $13 million during the quarter. We also commend Dean Foods’ focus on diversifying its portfolio by moving beyond core brands, evident from its raised stake in Good Karma.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dean Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dean Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Dean Foods stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,834. The stock has a market cap of $776.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. Dean Foods has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

