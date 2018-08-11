Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,718. The stock has a market cap of $837.66 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 14,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $241,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,649 shares of company stock worth $542,766. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

