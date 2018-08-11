Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (AER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens cut AerCap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 1,209,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,180. AerCap has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $254,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

