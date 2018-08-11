Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verint Systems (VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $49.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

