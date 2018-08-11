Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Platform Specialty Products (PAH) to Sell

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is exposed to raw material inflation which may hurt its margins. Also, poor weather conditions and softness in Europe could impact the performance of its Agricultural Solutions business in the near term. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products opened at $12.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Platform Specialty Products has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,968,304 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $120,616,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John David Tolbert bought 16,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,215,000 after buying an additional 4,533,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,247,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 204,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,827,000 after buying an additional 2,398,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.