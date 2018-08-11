Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gecina (GECFF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Gecina opened at $170.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gecina has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

