Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Sell

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

APLE opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

