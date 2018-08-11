Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEP. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,696. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,036,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

