Zacks: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Zacks has also assigned HarborOne Bancorp an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 114.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 213,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 107.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp traded up $0.17, reaching $18.50, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $592.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

