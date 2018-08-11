Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) to report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iterum Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 456,099 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $5,929,287.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 500,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 965,099 shares of company stock worth $12,546,287.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,529,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $675,000.

Iterum Therapeutics opened at $8.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

