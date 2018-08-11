Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingevity Corp (NGVT) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.21. 93,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 554,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,676 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

