Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.43. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.99.

Expedia Group opened at $131.89 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. South State Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 38,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

