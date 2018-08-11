Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Castlight Health posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CSLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.80 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $136,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,049 shares of company stock valued at $481,680. Corporate insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health opened at $3.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Castlight Health has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

