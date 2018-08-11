Zacks: Analysts Set $11.17 Price Target for Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Heat Biologics an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eurobank EFG started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 132,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,419. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 182.19% and a negative net margin of 543.30%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

