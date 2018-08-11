Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share of $4.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.82 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Shares of United Rentals traded down $2.17, reaching $148.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 703,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in United Rentals by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

