Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $8.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $40.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $50.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

In other news, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,902.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 163,007 shares of company stock valued at $258,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Novavax by 122.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 690,805 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 446,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $236,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 3,929,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,017. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.