Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $405.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.34 million and the lowest is $400.30 million. MYR Group posted sales of $373.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MYRG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 84,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,491. The firm has a market cap of $603.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,832 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $419,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $460,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,044 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.