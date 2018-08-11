Zacks: Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.96 Million

Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $126.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.44 million and the lowest is $124.84 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $110.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $510.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.90 million to $514.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $531.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $521.40 million to $541.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 123,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 222,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners opened at $32.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.94. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.