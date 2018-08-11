Zacks: Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 435,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,180. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $45,648.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $933,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.